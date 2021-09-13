US National Maritime Security Advisory Committee Appoints New Members
The U.S. Coast Guard announced the appointment of 13 individuals to serve as members of the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee (NMSAC).
NMSAC was established in December 2018 to provide advice to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on matters relating to national maritime security, including on enhancing the sharing of information related to cybersecurity risks that may cause a transportation security incident, between relevant Federal agencies and a) State, local, and tribal governments, b) relevant public safety and emergency response agencies, c) relevant law enforcement and security organizations, d) maritime industry, e) port owners and operators, and f) terminal owners and operators.
|NMSAC Members Appointed 2021
|Member
|Representing
|Marcus Woodring
|Port Authorities
|Ed Madura
|Port Authorities
|Jeffrey Musk
|Facility Owners and Operators
|John Rowan
|Facility Owners and Operators
|Bill Dewitt
|Terminal Owners and Operators
|James Fowler
|Terminal Owners and Operators
|Kevin Krick
|Vessel Owners and Operators
|Robert Matticola
|Vessel Owners and Operators
|T. Christian Spain
|Maritime Labor
|Dr. Hady Saloum
|Academic Community
|Laurie Thomas
|Academic Community
|April Danos
|Maritime Industry
|Sean Kline
|Maritime Industry