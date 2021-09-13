US National Maritime Security Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the appointment of 13 individuals to serve as members of the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee (NMSAC).

NMSAC was established in December 2018 to provide advice to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on matters relating to national maritime security, including on enhancing the sharing of information related to cybersecurity risks that may cause a transportation security incident, between relevant Federal agencies and a) State, local, and tribal governments, b) relevant public safety and emergency response agencies, c) relevant law enforcement and security organizations, d) maritime industry, e) port owners and operators, and f) terminal owners and operators.

NMSAC Members Appointed 2021

Member Representing Marcus Woodring

Port Authorities

Ed Madura

Port Authorities

Jeffrey Musk

Facility Owners and Operators

John Rowan

Facility Owners and Operators

Bill Dewitt

Terminal Owners and Operators

James Fowler

Terminal Owners and Operators

Kevin Krick

Vessel Owners and Operators

Robert Matticola

Vessel Owners and Operators

T. Christian Spain

Maritime Labor

Dr. Hady Saloum

Academic Community

Laurie Thomas

Academic Community

April Danos

Maritime Industry

Sean Kline

Maritime Industry





