NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

NASH Maritime to undertake

Consultancy NASH Maritime reports it has been commissioned to prepare the navigation risk assessment for the proposed development that will see Rosslare Europort become the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) hub for Ireland’s South East.

The development to support the growing offshore wind sector includes a purpose-built ORE quay and berth, a capital dredge to increase the depth of the navigation channel, quayside storage and management control center.

NASH Maritime joins the EIAR team being led by Nicholas O’Dwyer and Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions who were appointed by Iarnród Éireann, the owner and operator of Rosslare Europort, in August 2023.

NASH Maritime Director, Jamie Holmes, said, "Managing potential navigation impacts and risks is key to creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment.

"We’re very familiar with the day-to-day operations of Rosslare having undertaken several offshore wind projects in the immediate area and wider Celtic and Irish Seas. We also have considerable understanding of the stakeholders and the complexity of their operations."

As well as undertaking the navigation risk assessment and preparing the Technical NAR for inclusion as an appendix to the EIAR, NASH Maritime will be drafting the EIAR Shipping and Navigation Chapter. The EIAR and Planning Application are expected to be submitted Autumn 2024.