Subscribe
Search

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

June 11, 2024

(Image: NASH Maritime)
(Image: NASH Maritime)

NASH Maritime to undertake 

Consultancy NASH Maritime reports it has been commissioned to prepare the navigation risk assessment for the proposed development that will see Rosslare Europort become the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) hub for Ireland’s South East.

The development to support the growing offshore wind sector includes a purpose-built ORE quay and berth, a capital dredge to increase the depth of the navigation channel, quayside storage and management control center.

NASH Maritime joins the EIAR team being led by Nicholas O’Dwyer and Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions who were appointed by Iarnród Éireann, the owner and operator of Rosslare Europort, in August 2023.

NASH Maritime Director, Jamie Holmes, said, "Managing potential navigation impacts and risks is key to creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment.  

"We’re very familiar with the day-to-day operations of Rosslare having undertaken several offshore wind projects in the immediate area and wider Celtic and Irish Seas. We also have considerable understanding of the stakeholders and the complexity of their operations."

As well as undertaking the navigation risk assessment and preparing the Technical NAR for inclusion as an appendix to the EIAR, NASH Maritime will be drafting the EIAR Shipping and Navigation Chapter. The EIAR and Planning Application are expected to be submitted Autumn 2024.

Ports Navigation Energy Europe Infrastructure Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

© JET-PIX / Adobe Stock

Econnect Installs Floating Jetty at German LNG Terminal
(File photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Port of Antwerp Closes a Dock and a Lock Due to Oil Spill
© tuastockphoto / Adobe Stock

Cocaine Seized from Container at Port of Gemlik
© vipaladi / Adobe Stock

RWE to Explore Creation of Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Hub...
© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock

Rumo to Sell Stake in Brazil Port Terminal to Bunge,...
(Photo: Port of Halifax)

Port of Halifax Adds New Electric Gantry Cranes

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Port of Salalah Says Its $300 Million Expansion Is On Track

Port of Salalah Says Its $300 Million Expansion Is On Track

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

Econnect Installs Floating Jetty at German LNG Terminal

Econnect Installs Floating Jetty at German LNG Terminal

Konecranes Expands its Electrified Portfolio

Konecranes Expands its Electrified Portfolio

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News