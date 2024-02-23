Subscribe
ZIM Names Trio of LNG Containerships

February 23, 2024

Image courtesy ZIM
The naming ceremony of Zim Mount Elbrus and Zim Mount Vinson, the final additions to the series of ten 15,000 TEUs advanced LNG vessels, took place at the SHI Geoje shipyard in Korea. Image courtesy ZIM
The naming ceremonies of three new vessels joining ZIM’s fleet were held in Korea and China this week for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, continuing ZIM’s widescale fleet renovation.

The naming ceremony of Zim Mount Elbrus and Zim Mount Vinson, the final additions to the series of ten 15,000 TEUs advanced LNG vessels, took place at the SHI Geoje shipyard in Korea

These vessels, showcasing state-of-the-art LNG technology, were named in a traditional manner by their respective godmothers, Mrs. Hani Kalinsky, ZIM's EVP Pacific Business Unit, and Mrs. Joey Chow, Senior Strategic Accounts Manager in ZIM. These new vessels are planned to be deployed on ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), ZIM's flagship service connecting Asia and the East Coast of the USA. With the addition of these two vessels, the ZCP service will deploy exclusively LNG vessels. ZIM vessels are the first LNG vessels to call ports on the East Coast of the USA.

Zim Pearl, the fifth vessel in the series of 15 advanced 7,700 TEUs LNG vessels, was named at the Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipyard in China by godmother Ms. Winnie Wing Han NG [pictured below] spouse of Seaspan's President and CEO, Mr. Bing Chen.

