Subscribe
Search

Montreal Port Dockworkers Begin Overtime Strike

October 10, 2024

© Firefighter Montreal / Adobe Stock
© Firefighter Montreal / Adobe Stock

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal have begun an overtime strike on Thursday morning, the port authority said, as negotiations over a new contract make little progress.

During this partial strike of indefinite duration, all port terminals will remain open but dockworkers will not be working overtime as part of their duties, it said.

The port authority estimates the strike to slow down or disrupt the handling of around 50% of goods, including food, pharmaceutical products and raw materials for industries, transiting through the port, both imports and exports.

At present, around 10 ships expected at the port could be affected, it said.

The Maritime Employers Association and the Canadian Union of Public Employees did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Negotiations between the two parties, along with federal mediators, resumed last week but they have not reached an agreement yet. Both the employer group and the union had previously noted scheduling of meetings as a key hurdle.

Unionized workers at the Port of Montreal went on a three-day strike late last month, impacting the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which account for about 40% of the port's container traffic.


(Reuters - Reporting by Abhinav Parmar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Ports North America Americas Strike Longshoremen

Related Logistics News

© DAVID / Adobe Stock

US Port Strike Throws Spotlight on Big Union Foe:...
© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

US Port Strike Leaves Huge Cargo Backlog In Its Wake
© mandritoiu / Adobe Stock

White House Sides with Union as US Dockworker Strike...
© CameraCraft / Adobe Stock

ILA 'Scaremongering' with Hyperbolic Box Rate Claims...
© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

Cargo Volumes Soar to Record Heights at Port of Los...
(Photo: Carmen Caver / U.S. Coast Guard)

US Sues Containership Dali Owner for Baltimore Bridge...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Montreal Port Dockworkers Begin Overtime Strike

Montreal Port Dockworkers Begin Overtime Strike

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia

Sharp Increase in Malware Detections on Vessels - Marlink Report

Sharp Increase in Malware Detections on Vessels - Marlink Report

Six Die in Russian Attack on Odesa

Six Die in Russian Attack on Odesa

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Companies sell their companies in Russia
Ryanair to cut German traffic by 12% over high location charges
GXO Logistics checks out sale after receiving takeover interest, source says