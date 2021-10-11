Moguchaya Named CEO of Earth Science Analytics

Seismic data, analysis and machine learning company, Earth Science Analytics announced the appointment of Tatiana Moguchaya as its new CEO.

Moguchaya has more than 15 years’ experience in both the technology and energy sectors. Her appointment marks an expansion from Earth Science Analytics’ traditional core oil and gas exploration and production market into the wider business of new energy.

Prior to joining Earth Science Analytics, Moguchaya worked at the Norwegian unicorn start-up, Cognite, where she was responsible for customer success and research and development. With an MSc in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics, she has also worked as the program manager for Petrel at Schlumberger and Microsoft.



