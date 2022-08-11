28995 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 11, 2022

MN100 Application Deadline Extended

© Danita Delimont / Adobe Stock

© Danita Delimont / Adobe Stock

Each year, Marine News magazine profiles 100 of the top firms in the North American workboat sector.

From passenger vessels to towboats, tugs and barges. From dredging and offshore energy to pilot, patrol, fire and police boats. OEMs, service providers, shipyards, owners/operators and the full gamut of marine-related businesses are eligible. But, only those who apply before August 24, 2022 will be considered for inclusion.

Is your company one of the best? Apply now.

The 100 companies selected will be featured in the October issue of the largest BPA-audited b-to-b publication in this genre.

Click here to apply.

Let us know if you have questions. Reach editor Eric Haun at [email protected]

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 A replacement bearing ready to be installed on the John Day Lock and Dam’s upstream navigation lock gate. U.S. Army Corps technicians work on repairs while keeping the lock operational, August 3, 2022. (Photo: Ben Rogers / USACE)

Commerce Flows Normally After John Day Lock Repaired

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ordinary Seaman

3rd Engineer - Cable Lay

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int