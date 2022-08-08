28994 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

The MN100 Application Deadline is August 10

© Jillian Cain / Adobe Stock

Each year, Marine News magazine profiles 100 of the top firms in the North American workboat sector.

From passenger vessels to towboats, tugs and barges. From dredging and offshore energy to pilot, patrol, fire and police boats. OEMs, service providers, shipyards, owners/operators and the full gamut of marine-related businesses are eligible. But, only those who apply before August 10, 2022 will be considered for inclusion.

Is your company one of the best? Apply now.

The 100 companies selected will be featured in the October issue of the largest BPA-audited b-to-b publication in this genre.

Click here to apply.

Let us know if you have questions. Reach editor Eric Haun at [email protected]

