Subscribe
Search

MITSUI E&S Develops Digital Crane Inspection Management System

December 21, 2023

Source: Mitsui E&S
Source: Mitsui E&S

Mitsui E&S has developed CREWS (crane engineer workflow service) for port crane inspections.

Trials of the system have begun for crane inspection operations at Hakata Port Island City Container Terminal in Japan.

CREWS enables digitization of crane inspection operations and improvement in the efficiency of report creation operations by saving inspection results and photos directly on site to a cloud server using devices such as tablets and smartphones.

By centrally managing inspection data such as checking inspection results, inspection history, status photos, and defect items, the system can be used to improve the efficiency of inspection work and optimize operations such as maintenance work and parts replacement.

The system is already being used for legal inspections of overhead cranes at the Tamano Works, a manufacturing base for marine engines, and its functionality has now been expanded for port cranes and other cargo handling equipment.

CREWS was jointly developed by MES TOKKI & Engineering and Mitsui E&S Systems Research.

In the future, the companies will link in the functions of the crane remote monitoring system CARMS (crane advanced remote monitoring system). They aim to further improve the efficiency of inspection work and provide condition based maintenance through condition monitoring, symptom detection, failure prediction, etc.

Technology Ports Cranes

Related Logistics News

Source: Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia

Malaysia to Ban ZIM From its Ports
Höegh Autoliners' new Aurora Class. Image courtesy Höegh Autoliners

Höegh Autoliners to Deploy Marlink Hybrid Network
Figure 1. The vessels and routes will be equipped with both onboard and onshore energy systems by Brunvoll Mar-El. (Illustrations are credited to Brødrene Aa and Brunvoll.)

Brunvoll Mar-El to Deliver Charging System for Bergen...
(Photo: Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes Delivers Cranes and Forklifts to Brazil's Port...
(Image: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Callao Expansion Moves Forward
Image courtesy U.S. Navy

"AI is the Game Changer"

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

MITSUI E&S Develops Digital Crane Inspection Management System

MITSUI E&S Develops Digital Crane Inspection Management System

Panama Canal Reports No Traffic Increase Amid Red Sea Attacks

Panama Canal Reports No Traffic Increase Amid Red Sea Attacks

Zinus Charging Solution Ordered for Zero-emissions RoPax Ferry

Zinus Charging Solution Ordered for Zero-emissions RoPax Ferry

Nigeria's Port Harcourt Refinery Restart Imminent

Nigeria's Port Harcourt Refinery Restart Imminent

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News