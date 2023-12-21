MITSUI E&S Develops Digital Crane Inspection Management System

Mitsui E&S has developed CREWS (crane engineer workflow service) for port crane inspections.

Trials of the system have begun for crane inspection operations at Hakata Port Island City Container Terminal in Japan.

CREWS enables digitization of crane inspection operations and improvement in the efficiency of report creation operations by saving inspection results and photos directly on site to a cloud server using devices such as tablets and smartphones.

By centrally managing inspection data such as checking inspection results, inspection history, status photos, and defect items, the system can be used to improve the efficiency of inspection work and optimize operations such as maintenance work and parts replacement.

The system is already being used for legal inspections of overhead cranes at the Tamano Works, a manufacturing base for marine engines, and its functionality has now been expanded for port cranes and other cargo handling equipment.

CREWS was jointly developed by MES TOKKI & Engineering and Mitsui E&S Systems Research.

In the future, the companies will link in the functions of the crane remote monitoring system CARMS (crane advanced remote monitoring system). They aim to further improve the efficiency of inspection work and provide condition based maintenance through condition monitoring, symptom detection, failure prediction, etc.



