Missouri River Projects Being Developed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a “sources sought” notice on March 2. As it implies, “sources sought” is an effort by the Corps to get a big picture of companies available to undertake certain projects. A top concern is to ensure adequate competition among the potential pool of contractors. This is upfront work. The replies then influence the type of solicitation issued in the future. The Corps explicitly states that a “sources sought” notice is “NOT a Request for Proposal (RFP), Request for Quote (RFQ), or an Invitation for Bid (IFB).” Those docs come later.

The Corp plans an extensive set of projects on the Missouri River between St. Louis and Rulo, NE in support of the Bank Stabilization and Navigation Program (BSNP) and other River repair projects. Work will primarily be the placement of up to 800,000 to 3,000,000 tons of rock on designated structures within the 500 river miles of the project area.

The Corp will hold a Virtual Industry Day on March 15.

The sources sought document lists many prerequisites for interested contractors. Equipment needed, for example, includes barges, loaded with rocks, that draft no more than five feet. Track hoe or dragline to place stone on structures and to a depth of 20 feet and tow boats of adequate horsepower.

The Corps seeks specific work history and capabilities, inquiries presented in 14 questions. Companies need to document their work experience covering river navigation, project deadlines and coordination with quarries that will produce the various rocks.

One question has a very recent reference: “Is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and the many projects funded with other agencies, going to impact the amount of work you can provide offers in future years?”

Response deadline is March 22. Laura Hedrick is primary contact: laura.l.hedrick@usace.army.mil. David Best is secondary: david.m.best@usace.army.mil.