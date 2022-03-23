Miros RangeFinder finds a spot in pair of Vietnam Port Projects

Miros, in association with its Vietnam partner Reecotech, won two contracts to support industrial projects with its RangeFinder solution.

The Miros RangeFinder is a dry, radar-based sensor measuring airgap, tide, water level, draught, and waves, offering millimetre accuracy in all weather conditions. The sensor, which was chosen for its ability to reliably deliver high data quality, will be implemented as part of tailored automated weather and sea monitoring systems.

The first contract with Long Son Petrochemical Complex Project (LSPCL) involves the construction of a large greenfield petrochemical complex on Long Son Island in Vietnam. The $5.4B project involves a power plant as well as supporting infrastructure. As it requires intensive ocean data monitoring during the operational phase, Reecotech will supply an automated ocean and meteorological monitoring system integrating the Miros RangeFinder Ex.

The enhanced system, which is suitable for use in hazardous, potentially explosive areas, can supply highly accurate and reliable weather and ocean data whilst complying with national safety requirements. RangeFinder Ex is certified to Atex IECEx standards for areas where an explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture with air or flammable substances is likely to occur in normal operation.

The second contract will see Miros supporting Hoa Phat Group, a leading steelmaker in Vietnam, which is developing a new integrated steel and iron production complex in the central province of Quang Ngai. The project, valued at more than $2 billion, includes a deep-water port system which will allow heavy ships of up to 200,000 tons to dock as they are transporting raw materials and finished steel products globally.

“We are perfectly placed to support these two major projects in Vietnam," said Emilie Dorgeville, VP Business Development, Ports & Renewables. "As RangeFinder allows for internal depth-to-water sampling at up to 200Hz and results output at up to 50Hz, the high data rate provided is extremely helpful in avoiding any observation errors."

"Since our RangeFinder Ex is fully certified for use in Zone 1, it is the ultimate sensor to deliver accurate, real-time measurements of water level, tide, and air gap measurements in hazardous areas. The RangeFinder and RangeFinder Ex deliver a reliable extra layer of safety providing wave data with incredible accuracy for improved port efficiency.”



Image courtesy Miros