U-MING Fleet Management System Takes Digitalization to the Next Level

ClassNK granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to U-MING Marine Transport Corporation (U-MING)’s Fleet Safety Management(FSM) System, co-developed and coded with the help of Ericsson.

In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

U-MING describes their proprietary FSM System collects near real-time information on vessels so that the crew and operations personnel can access the navigation information, critical safety systems, and engine performance data of their managing fleet from their centralized Fleet Operations Center. With multiple types of alert functions, the company assures that “U-MING can manage its fleet with the highest safety standards and can drastically reduce additional operating expenses caused by safety incidents”. U-MING also uses FSM System to ensure their vessels adopt the most efficient route plans, thereby reducing fuel consumption and minimizing the impact of severe weather for improving the environmental sustainability of their operations. In addition, FSM System has been utilized to improve the overall teamwork between shore-side operations managers and crews.

Under Innovation Endorsement framework, ClassNK experts have verified the functions of FSM System, 1. Fleet Safety Monitoring, 2. Fleet Performance Monitoring, 3. Weather Forecasting System, 4. Pirate Situation Awareness, 5. Multi-Types of Alerts, 6. Geographic Area Alerts. On the satisfactory completion of the review, ClassNK has issued an Innovation Endorsement certificate for Products & Solutions to U-MING.

"U-MING's Fleet Safety Management solution has digitalized our vessels and operations and allowed U-MING to drastically improve the safety, transparency, and the efficiency of our operations." said Jeff Hsu, Executive Vice President, U-MING. "Receiving ClassNK innovation certification is an essential milestone in our digitalization journey and our ultimate goal of becoming an industry leader in safety and green ship management."