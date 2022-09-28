29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 28, 2022

Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port

© nikkytok / Adobe Stock

© nikkytok / Adobe Stock

Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state of Veracruz, would transport gas by boat to Europe, Lopez Obrador said.

"We're about to promote private sector involvement, it's going to be an investment of $4-5 billion this plant," he told a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador had previously floated the idea of an LNG plant in Coatzacoalcos, alongside other locations.

The president was speaking a week after he offered to step up cooperation with Germany over "liquid gas", according to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

A Mexican official said the two had discussed LNG.

Mexico does not yet commercially export LNG, though it is one of the top crude oil exporters in the region.

In August, Canadian firm TC Energy inked a deal with Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to build a $4.5 billion gas pipeline connecting the port of Tuxpan with Coatzacoalcos, and the ports of Veracruz and Dos Bocas.


(Reuters - Reporting by Dave Graham and Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Related News

(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Offering Incentives for Zero-emission Trucks

 © giannis/AdobeStock

Two Binding Bids for Greek Port

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 (Photo: Port Milwaukee)

New Loading Equipment Delivered to Port Milwaukee

 © Bill Perry / Adobe Stock

US Barge Backlog Swells on Parched Mississippi River

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int