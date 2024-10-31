Methanol Central to Eco-Friendly VLCC Vessel Design

Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd., IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. announced that the consortium established in early 2024 for the joint research and development of an eco-friendly very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) has produced a design concept for Japan’s first Malacca Max type VLCC to use methanol as alternative fuel.

To provide power while sailing, the vessel will be equipped with a shaft generator and the latest dual-fuel main engine that can use methanol and heavy oil as fuel. A wind propulsion system will be optional.

As a result, the consortium estimates vessel can achieve a CO2 reduction of more than 40% compared to the reference line against the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) regulation, clearing Phase 3 (reduction of more than 30% compared to the reference line), which will apply from 2025.