McKenney Tapped to Lead Port of Oakland

February 14, 2025

Kristi McKenney Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland
Kristi McKenney Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners just named Kristi McKenney as the port’s new executive director. The appointment follows the announcement of Executive Director Danny Wan’s retirement on February 28.

McKenney joined the Port as an environmental planner. She has held several positions at the Port, from Assistant Aviation Director to Interim Executive Director. She has been the Port’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) since February 2020. McKenney will be the first woman to serve as executive director in the Port of Oakland’s 98-year history. “We look forward to Ms. McKenney taking the Port’s vision to the next level,” said Port of Oakland Board President Michael Colbruno. “Special thanks to Danny Wan for leaving the Port on a strong and solid path.” 

McKenney was instrumental in managing Port operations during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure as COO, she helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal grants to create a more sustainable Port.  “As a Port veteran, Kristi McKenney will bring solid leadership and management skills to the position,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “She will also bring continuity and stability to Port operations, which are essential to helping us build for the next generation.”

McKenney holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics from San Jose State University. 

