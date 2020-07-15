Maurice Ward Group Opens Antwerp Office

Freight-forwarding and logistics company Maurice Ward Group has opened a new office in Antwerp, Belgium.

The office will be led by branch manager Nancy Verstraeten, who brings to the role more than 20 years of freight forwarding experience.

“We see Belgium as the ideal hub for supporting the other Maurice Ward agencies in Europe and of course also the international agents. Belgium may be a small country but Antwerp has a strategic location in Europe at the intersection of major traffic and trade flows,” Verstraeten said.

“The port of Antwerp is the second largest in Europe and for certain goods even the largest in turnover. With its own regional airport and a dense network of rail traffic and the international airport of Zaventem being only half an hour away, we are crucial for the smooth, safe and rapid movement of goods by ocean, road, air and rail. One of the main highlights of our port is The Kieldrecht Lock, the largest dock lock in the world, which offers a perfect answer to the ever-increasing shipping traffic.”