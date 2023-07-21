New Material Handler Delivered to Middle River Marine

Primarily serving the Illinois and Northwest Indiana markets, Middle River Marine (MRM) has taken delivery of Liebherr’s LH 110 port litronic material handler at their largest terminal in South Chicago off of the Calumet river. MRM will use this large machine for handling material, such as pig iron, to then be transported by rail, truck, or barge across the nation.

“The main criteria we factored into this purchase is Liebherr’s history of providing dependable, fuel efficient, state-of-the-art equipment backed by quality service and a longstanding relationship in business,” noted Pete Colangelo, MRM Vice President of Terminal Operations.

MRM is a fully integrated bulk material logistics service provider, serving primarily the construction materials, agricultural products, and industrial commodities bulk markets in the Chicagoland region. MRM transportation services include road, rail and water transport. The company currently offers 10 river terminal locations throughout Illinois as well as a vast transportation network.

President of Middle River Marine, Aaron Halcomb said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Liebherr to expand our fleet and handling capabilities to better serve our customers. Liebherr has become a trusted partner in business to ensure we have dependable, capable, state-of-the-art equipment to meet rigorous demands of our business.”

Each of MRM’s locations offers a variety of bulk transportation services including marine barging & towing, material & aggregate storage, material handling, material inventory management, railcar loading and unloading, transloading, and truck loading and unloading.

The LH 110 port litronic was designed specifically for handling scrap and mixed cargo in port handling operations and offers customers extremely high load bearing capacities as well as a long reach. The machine is weight-optimized allowing for powerful operation and maximum performance at a low cost.

MRM opted to equip its machine with a shorter boom-stick combo for optimal load charts and chose a clamshell attachment for easier handling of aggregate. The LH 110 also comes equipped with the latest Liebherr technology, allowing MRM to adapt the machine to the respective needs of each individual project, assuring maximum material handling performance and efficiency, saving time and money.