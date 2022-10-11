Massport Completes $850 Million Upgrade at Conley Container Terminal

Nearly $850 million in upgrades at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal has made way for largers ships, new services and connections to more global ports in the Port of Boston.

Prior to the Port’s modernization, Conley offered two services reaching seven major global ports. Now, Conley Terminal offers direct connectivity to 25 global ports, including several in China, North Europe, Southeast Asia including Vietnam and India, the Mediterranean, Middle East and Latin America through five services, with a sixth service scheduled to start in October.

“With a deepened Boston Harbor and modern container facilities, the Port of Boston is providing greater global connections for Massachusetts businesses and supporting thousands of jobs,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland, CEO, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport). “None of these infrastructure improvements would have been possible without the leadership and support of our Federal, State, and local elected officials and the business community.”

“Supporting these critical infrastructure projects at Conley Container Terminal is crucial to Massachusetts and New England’s competitiveness in the global marketplace,” said Governor Baker. “I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our federal and state partners and Massport to help protect the thousands of local jobs throughout the Commonwealth and the future growth of the port.”

Among completed infrastructure projects is a new 50-foot-deep berth to accommodate the new cranes and larger ships, complete with three new fully electric ship-to-shore cranes that can serve ships carrying up to 14,000 TEUs.

Other projects include Boston Harbor Dredging, a multi-year, multi-phase partnership between the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Massport and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deepen the main ship channel and Reserved Channel to -47 feet and the outer harbor to -51 feet, and expand the Turning Basin for larger vessels; and other terminal improvements: including new rubber-tire gantry cranes, expanded container storage and new refrigerated container racks.