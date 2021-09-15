28904 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 15, 2021

Maryland Cove Point LNG Export Plant to Start Work Next Week

(Acroterion / CC BY-SA 3.0)

(Acroterion / CC BY-SA 3.0)

Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland will shut for about three weeks of maintenance starting around Sept. 20, according to pipeline data and analysts.

Officials at Berkshire Hathaway Energy on Wednesday confirmed the pipeline and compressor station maintenance will start on Sept. 20 but would not confirm the shutdown of the liquefaction plant until about the day before an outage.

Traders noted the reduction in gas flows to LNG export plants should weigh on U.S. natural gas prices, which hit a seven-year high on Wednesday for a third day in a row.

But, any reduction in U.S. LNG exports could cause European gas prices, which have already jumped over 30% so far in September to record levels, to soar even higher.

Analysts at Energy Aspects said Cove Point is set to undergo its annual three-week shutdown from Sept. 20, which will lower feedgas demand by 0.75 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) until around Oct. 10.

One billion cubic feet is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

If Cove Point shuts as expected, the timing of this outage would be in line with its 2018, 2019 and 2020 annual maintenance shutdowns.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Berkshire Hathaway Energy operates Cove Point and owns 25% of the facility. The rest is owned by units of Dominion Energy Inc (50%) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (25%).

Cove Point is designed to liquefy about 0.75 bcfd of gas.

When Dominion operated the plant it sold the project's capacity for 20 years to a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd and to ST Cove Point, which is a joint venture between units of Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp and Tokyo Gas Co Ltd.


(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Related News

© David / Adobe Stock

Record 60 Cargo Ships Wait to Unload at Los Angeles, Long Beach

 (Photo: port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland's Beef Exports on the Rise

 © ako photography/AdobeStock

China's Coal imports from Australia Plummet 98.6%, but India, S. Korea fill the Gaps

 Leon Slikkers, a marine industry pioneer, whose career building boats dates back to the 1940s, is retiring from Tiara Yachts. Photo courtesy Tiara Yachts

PROFILE: Boat-Building Icon Leon Slikkers Retires from Tiara Yachts

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Marine Electrician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Inside Sales Representative

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int