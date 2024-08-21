Subscribe
Search

Marsh Launches $50M Port Blockage Insurance Facility

August 21, 2024

Marsh launched a $50 million port blockage insurance facility, created by the company following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent disruption at the Port of Baltimore. Source: USACE
Marsh launched a $50 million port blockage insurance facility, created by the company following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent disruption at the Port of Baltimore. Source: USACE

Marsh launched a $50 million port blockage insurance facility, covering shipping ports and terminals around the world.

Created by Marsh following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent disruption at the Port of Baltimore, the insurance facility can be purchased independently or used to supplement existing cover. Available to Marsh clients globally, it is specifically designed to provide clients with cover for loss of revenue caused by third-party accidents such as a vessel sinking in a channel, a vessel impact resulting in a waterway closure, or a natural catastrophe.

The facility is backed by a panel of Lloyd’s of London and London market A+ rated insurers, and offers capacity of US$50 million, with higher limits being available on a case-by-case basis.

Port blockage is a growing concern for businesses operating in the maritime industry and can result in significant disruptions to global supply chains and loss of revenue. The facility’s wording can be customised to meet the specific needs of individual clients, meaning that coverage can be aligned to specific risk exposures and operational requirements.

Ports Insurance

Related Logistics News

Copyrigh Rafael Henrique/AdobeStock

Impact of the Houthi Red Sea Attacks on Shippers
© Stockfotos / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Crisis Impacts Oman's Salalah Port
(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)

Scotland's Largest Commercial Shore Power System Enters...
(Image: Salina Cruz LNG)

Partners to Develop LNG Terminal on Mexico's West Coast
© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility...
(Image: The Seward Company)

Cruise Port Being Redeveloped in Seward, Alaska

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

Marsh Launches $50M Port Blockage Insurance Facility

Marsh Launches $50M Port Blockage Insurance Facility

More Chinese Steel Enters India

More Chinese Steel Enters India

Johns Hopkins APL, USCG Team to Address Defense, Maritime Security Challenges

Johns Hopkins APL, USCG Team to Address Defense, Maritime Security Challenges

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China's record hydro and solar cut coal power during heatwave: Kemp
Ukraine barley exports set for sharp fall in Sept, manufacturers say
US oil exports slow down as global production and demand remain tepid