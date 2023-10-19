Marlink, Intelsat Renew Deal

Marlink renewed its agreement with Intelsat for supply of Ku-band capacity. Via the deal, Marlink will deliver the capacity to users within its hybrid digital network, available to customers across maritime, energy and enterprise sectors. The agreement includes the future use of satellites with a software-defined operating system, improving precision of signal delivery and a highly stable quality of service.

The agreement covers global distribution of capacity within the network provided by Marlink and joint development initiatives to prepare users for software-defined satellite (SDS) services. The Marlink network spans all orbits and available frequencies enabling customers to increase the possibilities of their digitalisation strategies.