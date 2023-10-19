Subscribe
Search

Marlink, Intelsat Renew Deal

October 19, 2023

Mike DeMarco Intelsat Chief Commercial Officer and Erik Ceuppens CEO Marlink. Photo courtesy Marlink
Mike DeMarco Intelsat Chief Commercial Officer and Erik Ceuppens CEO Marlink. Photo courtesy Marlink

Marlink renewed its agreement with Intelsat for supply of Ku-band capacity. Via the deal, Marlink will deliver the capacity to users within its hybrid digital network, available to customers across maritime, energy and enterprise sectors. The agreement includes the future use of satellites with a software-defined operating system, improving precision of signal delivery and a highly stable quality of service.

The agreement covers global distribution of capacity within the network provided by Marlink and joint development initiatives to prepare users for software-defined satellite (SDS) services. The Marlink network spans all orbits and available frequencies enabling customers to increase the possibilities of their digitalisation strategies.

SatCom Press Release

Related Logistics News

Emilia Sánchez (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of...
(Photo: Michel Sauret / USACE)

Inland Waterways: US Making Progress on Infrastructure
(Photo: Port of Vancouver USA)

New Soda Ash Shipping Facility to be Built in Vancouver,...
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Zim Says Shipping Interruptions May Occur to Israel...
Image courtesy Glas Ocean Electric

Glas Ocean Electric Snags DARPA Contract
The use of drones could reduce the need for enclosed space entry. Image courtesy of ScoutDI

Enclosed Spaces: Engineering Solutions

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News