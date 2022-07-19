28990 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 19, 2022

Maritime Training: MARAD Accepting Applications for Centers of Excellence

© Andriy Blokhin / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for Centers of Excellence (CoE) designations to recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry.

The effort, which comes amid challenges presented by supply chain disruptions and climate change, aims to expand equitable opportunities for good paying jobs and prepares workers for successful future careers in the maritime industry, MARAD said.

“These Centers of Excellence are developing the next generation of the maritime workforce and improving training in the maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

The voluntary and collaborative program administered by MARAD focuses on existing training facilities across communities and assists the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained workforce. It also supports the Administration’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for students, faculty and staff in the maritime workforce.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 provides the Secretary of Transportation with authority to designate eligible and qualified entities as CoEs. The Department and MARAD can also collaborate with designated CoEs to advance recruitment and training of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, create new maritime career pathways, enhance employer-led maritime training practices, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels. 

