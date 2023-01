With ammonia projected to take a leading role in the maritime sector by 2035 as the industry is forced to reduce emissions, we speak with Jonathan Flynn, Director of Clean Energy Solutions at CF Industries. CF Industries recently joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and Flynn weighs in with insights on the ammonia industry as a whole, as well as projections on when Green and Blue ammonia might be available at scale.