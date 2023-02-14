Subscribe
Search

Eco Marine Power Inks Deal on Joint Eco Ship Study

February 14, 2023

Impression of Aquarius Eco Handymax (Copyright Eco Marine Power)
Impression of Aquarius Eco Handymax (Copyright Eco Marine Power)

A "major shipping company" based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. (EMP) of Japan have agreed to undertake a joint Eco Ship technical study related to renewable energy solutions for ships including Aquarius Marine Solar Power, EnergySail and Aquarius MRE, according to EMP. The study will also include investigating innovative methods to improve energy efficiency onboard ships via the use of energy saving devices including propeller modifications and the use of more energy efficient electrical devices.

Additionally, these companies will jointly evaluate the performance of an Aquarius Marine Solar Power system that will be supplied by EMP and is currently being installed onboard a ship in their fleet. Several maritime technology providers will also support the study including Furukawa Battery & KEI System.

Initially the study will focus on a geared Handymax vessel and incorporate design elements of the Aquarius Eco Handymax design concept. However fleet-wide solutions will also be investigated in areas that may lead to improvements in vessel energy efficiency plus lower operational costs and improve safety.

Emissions Emission Reduction

Related Logistics News

A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock dredge in Galveston Bay (Photo: Port Houston)

First Section of Houston Ship Channel Expansion Complete

Shipping Containers Ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port,...
Sorting out infrastructure, ports and logistics issues will be key as the offshore wind industry scales up to meet the United States’ ambitious targets. (© Solosupremoira / Adobe Stock)

Ports & Logistics: Building A New Energy Industry
© Adrian Vargas / Adobe Stock

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
© Jason / Adobe Stock

Saudi Arabia Remains China's Top Crude Supplier
(Photo; Port of San Diego)

First Cruise Ships Tap Shore Power at Port of San Diego


Trending Logistics News

MSC to Jointly Fund Settlment Stemming from 2021 Pipeline...
Ports
© trongnguyen / Adobe Stock

Port of Corpus Christi Taps AmmPower to Provide Green...
Energy

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

Shipping Containers Ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, Operations Halted

Shipping Containers Ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, Operations Halted

Logistics News

Port of Gothenburg Inspection Vessel Set for All-electric Conversion

Port of Gothenburg Inspection Vessel Set for All-electric Conversion

Merged Bunkering Group Baseblue in Push to Target Green Shipping

Merged Bunkering Group Baseblue in Push to Target Green Shipping

Training Tips for Ships: Is it ‘Real’ or is it …

Training Tips for Ships: Is it ‘Real’ or is it …

Eco Marine Power Inks Deal on Joint Eco Ship Study

Eco Marine Power Inks Deal on Joint Eco Ship Study

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News