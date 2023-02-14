Eco Marine Power Inks Deal on Joint Eco Ship Study

A "major shipping company" based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. (EMP) of Japan have agreed to undertake a joint Eco Ship technical study related to renewable energy solutions for ships including Aquarius Marine Solar Power, EnergySail and Aquarius MRE, according to EMP. The study will also include investigating innovative methods to improve energy efficiency onboard ships via the use of energy saving devices including propeller modifications and the use of more energy efficient electrical devices.

Additionally, these companies will jointly evaluate the performance of an Aquarius Marine Solar Power system that will be supplied by EMP and is currently being installed onboard a ship in their fleet. Several maritime technology providers will also support the study including Furukawa Battery & KEI System.

Initially the study will focus on a geared Handymax vessel and incorporate design elements of the Aquarius Eco Handymax design concept. However fleet-wide solutions will also be investigated in areas that may lead to improvements in vessel energy efficiency plus lower operational costs and improve safety.