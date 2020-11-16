28812 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 16, 2020

Marine Jet Power Hires Tegström as CEO

Jonas Tegström (Photo: MJP)

Jonas Tegström (Photo: MJP)

Swedish-based waterjet propulsion systems supplier Marine Jet Power (MJP) said it has appointed Jonas Tegström as chief executive officer to succeed interim CEO Claes Rudling, who will resume his position on the board of directors.

, and parent company Verdane Capital, are pleased to announce the 

Tegström brings more than 20 years of senior management experience, including strategic development, plan execution and manufacturing expertise. Most recently Tegström served as the CEO of Orio AB, the former after sales company of SAAB Automobile, where he led a major restructuring.

“I am honored and excited to join the MJP team,” Tegström said. “The company has experienced impressive growth over the last few years, and I look forward to capitalizing on that momentum as we continue to expand into emerging markets and innovate with evolving marine technologies.”

Tegström is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds an Master of Science degree in engineering from Linköping University in Sweden.

Related News

EU to Launch Ocean Tracker

 ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (Photo: ABS)

ABS' Wiernicki Says Talent is Key in 'New Normal'

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

NYK Intros World’s 1st Onboard Digital Currency

Michels Inks Long-term Lease at Port Milwaukee

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int