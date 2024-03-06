SSA Marine Adds First Electric Forklift in Port of San Diego

Marine terminal operator SSA Marine said it has placed into service the first of six pieces of zero-emissions cargo handling equipment that the company will introduce at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal over the next 12 to 18 months, while the Port of San Diego has completed the initial installation of the electrical infrastructure needed to support the operation of this equipment.

The 55,000-pound capacity Wiggins Yard eBull battery electric forklift is one of the largest zero-emissions heavy-duty forklifts in operation in the U.S. and can lift up to 25 metric tons. It is also the industry’s first commercialized large capacity, zero-emissions forklift manufactured domestically. The purchase of this equipment was partially funded by the state of California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) voucher program, which aims to encourage the purchase or lease of zero-emission equipment.

“SSA Marine is proud to partner with the Port of San Diego to demonstrate the potential of zero-emissions equipment in a marine terminal environment and to further understand what the long-term benefits could look like,” said Bill Fitz, senior vice president of SSA Marine’s conventional division. “The Port of San Diego’s proactive approach to electric infrastructure development has been critical to the success of this program, and we look forward to continuing to work together to transitioning additional pieces of zero-emissions cargo handling equipment in the years ahead.”

The Port of San Diego, as part of its Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), is targeting 100% zero-emission cargo handling equipment by 2030.

“SSA Marine is the kind of partner we like doing business with. We share a commitment to improving public health and quality of life on an around our marine terminals,” said Frank Urtasun, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “SSA Marine and many other port tenants are helping to deliver on our promise to support efficient, modern and sustainable maritime operations.”

Named “The Carrillo,” the new electric forklift recognizes the accomplishments of SSA Marine regional vice president and San Diego County native Joe Carrillo who facilitated the arrival of the first large-capacity electric forklift fleet in the country, including 26 Wiggins Yard eBull electric forklifts at SSA Marine terminals at the Port of West Sacramento and the Port of Stockton.