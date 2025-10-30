DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

DP World has pledged to invest an additional $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, which supports both exports and domestic trade. This is in addition to the $3 billion that DP World has already invested in India over the past three decades.

Announced at India Maritime Week 2025, this development comes on the heels of five Memorandums of Association (MoUs) that DP World signed in the august presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. The MoUs aim to forge industry partnerships that are expected to unlock significant opportunities for business and employment across India’s maritime ecosystem.

The MoUs signed by DP World at the India Maritime Week span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility — all aimed at accelerating the sector’s sustainable growth and efficiency. These agreements include: