Marcor Stevedoring Takes new Harbor Cranes

March 22, 2024

The LHM 800, the flagship model of Liebherr’s mobile harbour crane portfolio, is loaded onto the MV Bravewind via RoRo method for its delivery to the Marcor Hartel Terminal. Image courtesy Liebherr
A milestone for Marcor and Liebherr: This LHM 800 is the first crane of its kind to operate with an all-electric drive system. With its 64-metre reach and peak dry bulk operating capacity exceeding 2,000 tonnes per hour, it perfectly aligns with Marcor’s bulk, bagged and containerized stevedoring operations. Image courtesy Liebherr
The LHM 800 will be used for handling dry bulk commodities such as agri-bulk, biomass, fertilizers, and mineral bulk cargoes. The crane will increase the throughput and efficiency of the terminal, which is expected to reach 10 million tonnes per year by 2025.

Marcor operates primarily in the discharge, loading, storage, and treatment of dry bulk commodities including agri-bulk, biomass, concentrates and ores, industrial minerals, jumbo bags, and other bulk. Ship-to-ship operations are also part of their services. And the market size and growth are significant both in the region and globally.

In 2023, the throughput of dry bulk cargo at the Port of Rotterdam reached approximately 64 million metric tonnes. In 2022, the EU consumed a total of nearly 14.83 metric tonnes per capita of raw materials including biomass, metal ores, non-metallic minerals, and fossil energy materials.


The LHM 800 has been successfully delivered to the Marcor Hartel Terminal, enhancing the terminal’s operational capacity with its advanced, electric drivetrain and significant load handling capabilities. PHOTO CREDIT: Peter Van Geest

According to a report of the World Bank, the European mineral raw materials industry demonstrated a considerable increase in the production of minerals needed for clean energy technologies. A wide range of minerals and metals for implementing renewable energy strategies and their related infrastructure are part of what is driving this growth. These include copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and more.

The LHM 800 is part of this growth strategy. The floating terminal in Rotterdam is supported by the expansion of the dry bulk terminal at the Hartel Terminal. This expansion has required redevelopment and construction of new and high-end storage facilities. Sustainable and efficient storage and stevedoring operations are being phased in at the site.

“With the LHM 800, we have gained a competitive edge in the dry bulk market,” said Danny Swart, Director of Marcor Stevedoring. “It is a versatile and powerful machine that can handle any type of cargo, from ore to grains and fertilizers. It also reduces our fuel consumption and emissions, which is in line with our sustainability goals.”

One of the assistance systems that aids in bulk operation is Liebherr’s in-house-developed SmartGrip technology. The system optimises the grab entry angle and adapts to the bulk material in use without the need to change the grab. When used, SmartGrip also fills the grab based on an optimum load graph, which reduces overload and its effects on the crane’s structure. In the end, these features help save time and required energy for the operations.

The region is a major hub for the global dry bulk trade, handling commodities such as coal, iron ore, agri-bulk, and biomass, which are essential for the energy, steel, and food sectors. Image courtesy Liebherr

