MARAD Announces $25 Million for Marine Highways

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the availability of $25 million in funding for the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), which supports the development and expanded use of America’s navigable waterways and will help improve U.S. supply chains and the movement of goods throughout the country.

These new resources represent the largest single appropriation of funding ever provided to the AMHP and were made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which will make a $1.2 trillion investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness.

“America’s waterways are a vital means for getting goods onto our shelves and into our homes,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to these investments, and others like them in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can help create jobs, reduce delays and strengthen our critical supply chains for decades to come.”

“This historic funding for the Marine Highways program will expand waterborne transportation options while helping project sponsors increase energy conservation, improve safety, reduce landside infrastructure costs, and reduce travel delays caused by congestion. This investment will also create well-paying maritime jobs,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

The America’s Marine Highway Program supports the increased use of the U.S.’ navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, provide new and efficient transportation options, and increase the productivity of the surface transportation system. Working with public and private organizations, the AMHP helps create and sustain American jobs in U.S. ports, on vessels, and at shipyards, while also improving supply chains.

Applications for the grants are due on April 29, 2022 by 5 p.m. EST. To be eligible, a project must have previously been designated as a Marine Highway Project designated by the Secretary of Transportation.