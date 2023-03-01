MARAD Announces $12.4 Million for US Marine Highway Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) on Wednesday announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity making $12,423,000 available in Fiscal Year 2023 funds through the United States Marine Highway Program (USMHP).

Designed to increase the use of America’s navigable waterways, especially where water-based transport is the most efficient, effective and sustainable option, the USMHP (previously named America’s Marine Highway Program) helps to create maritime jobs, strengthen the nation’s supply chains, reduce emissions and lower maintenance costs.

“America’s waterways serve as critical links in our nation’s supply chains,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments in our marine highways will help to strengthen our supply chains, reduce emissions and create jobs across the country.”

Last year, MARAD awarded nearly $39 million to 12 marine highway projects across the U.S., including $25 million made available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Since the establishment of the marine highways program, MARAD has awarded more than $91.6 million in competitive grants to eligible organizations for marine highway services,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants have supported the development and expansion of marine highways, vessels and landside ports and infrastructure, which are critical to building supply chain resilience.”

Applications for 2023 are due by April 28. The Department said it will evaluate projects using criteria including the effect on movement of goods, level of non-federal funding investment, use of domestic preference, consideration of equity and environmental justice. The Department noted it will also consider geographic diversity when selecting grant recipients, as well as how the project addresses challenges faced by rural areas.