Subscribe
Search

MARAD and AAPA Working to Identify US Port Cargo Handling Needs

January 7, 2024

© Dragoș Asaftei / Adobe Stock
© Dragoș Asaftei / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) announced they are surveying port authorities and marine terminal operators to identify national port cargo handling needs over the next five to 10 years.

In addition, through interviews with ports and U.S. manufacturers, this effort will assess the interest and capability of American and foreign manufacturers to produce cargo handling equipment and other relevant port equipment in the U.S. This project will also assess the feasibility of a pooled procurement model for sourcing electrically powered port equipment and port items.

Given the shortage of American (or U.S.) manufactured equipment to handle cargo and the industry-led push to electrify operations in response to a changing climate, it is critical that the U.S. build a domestic capacity for manufacturing clean, electrically powered American cargo handling equipment as an alternative to existing, predominantly foreign sources.

Led by AAPA through a cooperative agreement with MARAD, the Building American Production Capacity for Electric Port Equipment and Other Port Infrastructure Items information collection effort, is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2024, and a final report issued in summer of 2024.

Ports North America Americas

Related Logistics News

Jonathan Daniels (Photo: Maryland Department of Transportation)

Jonathan Daniels to Lead Port of Baltimore
© scandamerican / Adobe Stock

US Was Top LNG Exporter in 2023 as Hit Record Levels
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Singapore Port Authority Seeks Methanol Bunker Supply...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Belgian and Houston Partners Ink Energy Transition MOU
(Photo: Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes Delivers Cranes and Forklifts to Brazil's Port...
(Image: Port of Long Beach)

Port of Long Beach Seeks Input for Pier Wind Terminal...

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

MARAD and AAPA Working to Identify US Port Cargo Handling Needs

MARAD and AAPA Working to Identify US Port Cargo Handling Needs

NOAA Hosts GOM Hiring Events for Research Ship Jobs

NOAA Hosts GOM Hiring Events for Research Ship Jobs

Egypt Inks Deal with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to Develop Red Sea Port Terminals

Egypt Inks Deal with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to Develop Red Sea Port Terminals

Ship Traffic Through Suez Canal Down 20% Due to Houthi Attacks

Ship Traffic Through Suez Canal Down 20% Due to Houthi Attacks

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News