MARAD and AAPA Working to Identify US Port Cargo Handling Needs

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) announced they are surveying port authorities and marine terminal operators to identify national port cargo handling needs over the next five to 10 years.

In addition, through interviews with ports and U.S. manufacturers, this effort will assess the interest and capability of American and foreign manufacturers to produce cargo handling equipment and other relevant port equipment in the U.S. This project will also assess the feasibility of a pooled procurement model for sourcing electrically powered port equipment and port items.

Given the shortage of American (or U.S.) manufactured equipment to handle cargo and the industry-led push to electrify operations in response to a changing climate, it is critical that the U.S. build a domestic capacity for manufacturing clean, electrically powered American cargo handling equipment as an alternative to existing, predominantly foreign sources.

Led by AAPA through a cooperative agreement with MARAD, the Building American Production Capacity for Electric Port Equipment and Other Port Infrastructure Items information collection effort, is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2024, and a final report issued in summer of 2024.