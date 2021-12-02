28933 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 2, 2021

Manson Wins Dredging Work in Saint Marys, Ga.

© Alexey Seafarer / Adobe Stock

© Alexey Seafarer / Adobe Stock

Seattle-based Manson Construction Co., has been awarded a $16,945,950 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in Saint Marys, Ga. The work is expected to be completed by May 7, 2022.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-22-C-0001).

Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,945,950 were obligated at the time of the award.

Manson currently has under construction the U.S.' largest ever hopper dredge, the 15,000 cubic yard Frederick Paup, being built at Keppel AmFELS. in Brownsville, Texas.

