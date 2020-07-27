New Mammoet Crane in Operation in Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base

Nigeria's Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL, serving the country's offshore oil and gas industry, now has a new crane in operation - Mammoet Terminal Crane (MTC 15).

LADOL and Mammoet had in January signed a partnership agreement aimed at growing LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa.

Mammoet then supplied LADOL with its heavy-lift terminal crane - MTC 15 - which has transformed LADOL’s quayside into a heavy lift terminal.

With a load moment matching a 1,200t crawler crane or a large floating sheerleg, the crane enables loads up to 600t to be lifted to and from the quay from non-geared cargo vessels.

"This lifting capacity is ideal for loading and offloading heavy items such as columns, vessels, reels, engines, and many other project cargoes," Mammoet says.

The crane was recently installed at the LADOL quayside, and, according to Mammoet, is the biggest installed shore crane of its kind in the region. To support LADOL’s quayside operations, Mammoet mobilized a 250t crawler crane in addition to the MTC 15.

LADOL’s Executive Director Business Development, Jide Jadesimi said “The establishment of a long-term relationship between Mammoet and LADOL is an extremely exciting and significant development in terms of massively increasing local capacity. Thereby attracting to Nigeria the general fabrication and complex construction jobs that are in increasing demand - not just in Nigeria but across the sub-region.”

Michel Bunnik, Commercial Director of Mammoet Middle East and Africa: “Thanks to the combination of Mammoet’s MTC crane and LADOL’s excellent infrastructure, such as its 200m quay with 8.5m draft, warehousing, fabrication and assembly yards, the base can now be considered as a fully independent heavy lifting terminal. It can support the largest industrial projects in the world, solving cargo handling and logistics pains of project owners, EPCs and freight forwarders, as they can get heavier loads in and out of Lagos more efficiently than they could before.”

“The MTC-15 crane is ideal for loading and offloading heavy breakbulk cargo, without having to reinforce the quay and making it possible to bypass other Apapa quays and transport any cargo and materials directly to sites. This saves a considerable amount of time and resources.” Bunnik said.