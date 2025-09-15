Subscribe
Search

WSC Launches AI Tool for Detecting Misdeclared Goods

September 15, 2025

© Chris Mirek Freeman / Adobe Stock
© Chris Mirek Freeman / Adobe Stock

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has launched a Cargo Safety Program, an industry-led initiative to detect misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods in order to prevent ship fires.

The program combines AI-powered cargo screening and common inspection standards to identify misdeclared and undeclared high-risk shipments before they are loaded.

Ship fires are at their highest level in over a decade, according to Allianz's Safety and Shipping Review 2025. Misdeclared dangerous goods are a leading cause of ship fires, reported as responsible for more than a quarter of all cargo-related incidents.

“We have seen too many tragic incidents where misdeclared cargo has led to catastrophic fires, including the loss of life,” said Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. “The WSC Cargo Safety Program strengthens the industry’s safety net by combining shared screening technology, common inspection standards, and real-world feedback to reduce risk.”

At the heart of the program is a digital cargo screening tool powered by the National Cargo Bureau’s (NCB) technology. It scans millions of bookings in real time using keyword searches, trade pattern recognition and AI-driven algorithms to identify potential risks. Alerts are reviewed by carriers and, when needed, verified through targeted physical inspections.

The program also establishes common inspection standards for verifying shipments and an incident feedback loop to ensure lessons from real-world cases strengthen prevention.

Carriers representing more than 70% of global TEU capacity have joined the program.

Education/Training Cargo Artificial Intelligence Containership Fires Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Source: Panama Canal Authority

Number of Transits Through Panama Canal Edged Down in...
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

World Shipping Council Concerned About Dangerous Goods...
Copyright Luis/AdobeStock

Trump Tariffs Reroute Brazilian Beef to Mexico
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session
© Adobe Stock/mbruxelle

Doubling of US Tariffs on India Begins Wednesday
© Tom Nast - stock.adobe.com

US Container Imports Might See July Peak

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

WSC Launches AI Tool for Detecting Misdeclared Goods

WSC Launches AI Tool for Detecting Misdeclared Goods

More Hybrid Cranes Deployed at Manila Terminal

More Hybrid Cranes Deployed at Manila Terminal

St. Bernard Port Releases Annual Report for 2025

St. Bernard Port Releases Annual Report for 2025

Primorsk Port Partially Resumes Oil Loadings after Drone Strikes

Primorsk Port Partially Resumes Oil Loadings after Drone Strikes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Indonesia announces economic stimulus package of almost $1 billion
Nigerian FOB levies on imports are suspended after industry protest
U.S. aims to target China's grip over global ports with sweeping maritime missions