Mahajan Named Managing Director of CMA CGM India

French container shipping company CMA CGM Group said it has appointed Atit Mahajan as managing director for CMA CGM India, effective August 1.

A qualified chartered accountant with 18 years' experience in strategy, finance and cost management roles, Mahajan was most recently Chief Financial Officer, CEVA Logistics India Pvt. Ltd and was previously Chief Operating Officer, LCL Logistix, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM Group. In the past, Mahajan has also been part of the CMA CGM Group and was Chief Financial Officer of CMA CGM India from 2010 to 2015.

CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and now has a network of 27 offices across the country employing around 630 people. CMA CGM India is connected globally via 14 mainline services and 27 weekly calls. The group has 302 depots and warehouses to support its customers with a seamless storage facility.