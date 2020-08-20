28783 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 21, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 20, 2020

Mahajan Named Managing Director of CMA CGM India

Atit Mahajan (Image: CMA CGM)

Atit Mahajan (Image: CMA CGM)

French container shipping company CMA CGM Group said it has appointed Atit Mahajan as managing director for CMA CGM India, effective August 1.

A qualified chartered accountant with 18 years' experience in strategy, finance and cost management roles, Mahajan was most recently Chief Financial Officer, CEVA Logistics India Pvt. Ltd and was previously Chief Operating Officer, LCL Logistix, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM Group. In the past, Mahajan has also been part of the CMA CGM Group and was Chief Financial Officer of CMA CGM India from 2010 to 2015.

CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and now has a network of 27 offices across the country employing around 630 people. CMA CGM India is connected globally via 14 mainline services and 27 weekly calls. The group has 302 depots and warehouses to support its customers with a seamless storage facility.

Related News

© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

ZIM Taps AI to Detect Misdeclarations

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 © Fotokon / Adobe Stock

Beirut Container Terminal Resumes Operations

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 (Photo: Bureau Veritas)

Bureau Veritas Expands Marine and Offshore Services in N. America

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Exterior/interior Mate

● Pompano Beach, Fl, USA

Systems Administrator

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners

Term Asst Prof of Marine Transportation

● Ketchikan, AK, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int