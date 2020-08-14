28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 14, 2020

Maersk Tankers Hires Bisgaard as Chief Commercial Officer

Eva Birgitte Bisgaard (Photo: Maersk Tankers)

Eva Birgitte Bisgaard (Photo: Maersk Tankers)

Maersk Tankers announced it has appointed Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective October 1.

Bisgaard will joining Maersk Tankers after 19 years with the Danish Telco operator TDC, during which time she held a wide range of senior management positions. For the past three years, she was Senior Vice President of the consumer unit YouSee. Previously, she held commercial vice president positions in the company’s business-to-business divisions.

At Maersk Tankers, Bisgaard will spearhead the company’s commercial engagement with partners and customers. She will report to Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers and become a member of the Leadership Team.

“Eva Birgitte is an inclusive people leader who shares our values. She has a proven track record of leading business transformations, embracing digitization and maintaining long-standing relations with partners in a highly competitive industry,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers.

“Having spent my career within the fast-moving tech field, I look forward to helping Maersk Tankers and its partners develop and deploy digital technology to respond to industry and environmental challenges and opportunities. We will work in tandem with our partners and customers, creating solutions together that meet their needs,” Bisgaard says.

Bisgaard is Norwegian and holds a Master in International Business from Aarhus University, Denmark.

