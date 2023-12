Danish shipping company Maersk said on Monday that its services in Israel were operational and stable, and that it was watching developments in the country closely given the ongoing war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Bookings for ocean, rail, road and air services to and from Israel... continue to be accepted and facilitated," Maersk said in a statement.





(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)