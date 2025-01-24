Subscribe
Search

Maersk rules out early return to Gulf of Aden

January 24, 2025

(c) Fotokon / Adobestock
(c) Fotokon / Adobestock

Maersk will continue to divert vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea and toward the southern tip of Africa despite Yemen's Houthis announcing they will curb their attacks on ships, the container shipping giant said on Friday.

The Danish shipping company said the announcement by the Iran-backed militant group was "a very welcome step in the right direction towards stability and eventual normality for the global shipping industry".

However, it said the security risk for commercial vessels transition the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait remains high.

"With this in mind – and the safety of our crew, vessels, and your cargo being our utmost priority – Maersk will continue to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope until safe passage through the area is ensured for the longer term," it said.

Ports Maritime Safety Coastal/Inland maritime security / eye on the navy / P&I Clubs

Related Logistics News

(c) Igor Groshev / Adobestock

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025
Len Wolin (c) Hornblower

Hornblower Appoints Wolin as President of City Experiences
IMO meeting 2025 (c) IMO

IMO Outlines 2025 Priorities
©Tom Nast/AdobeStock

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

WSP-Led Partnership Secures Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding...
(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Takes Over Terminal Operations in Gothenburg

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Accurate Data for Ship Logs, Voyage Optimization

Accurate Data for Ship Logs, Voyage Optimization

USCG rescues 4 after collision south of Block Island

USCG rescues 4 after collision south of Block Island

Maersk rules out early return to Gulf of Aden

Maersk rules out early return to Gulf of Aden

Third Straight Weekly Loss for Baltic Index

Third Straight Weekly Loss for Baltic Index

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

S.African Richards Bay exports to increase 10% by 2024 due to rail improvements
Russians might face prison for revealing logistics of approved items
Sources: Syria cancels port contract with Russian firm