Subscribe
Search

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Set Up Operational Cooperation

January 17, 2024

© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock  
© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock  

Shipping industry majors Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have signed an agreement for a new long-term operational collaboration called ‘Gemini Cooperation’, which will start in February 2025.

The ambition is to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading reliability.

The new cooperation between the companies will comprise a fleet pool of around 290 vessels with a combined capacity of 3.4 million containers (TEU). Maersk will deploy 60% and Hapag-Lloyd 40%, the shipping giants said.

As a part of the agreement, the two companies have set the target of delivering schedule reliability of above 90% once the network is fully phased in.

As well as improved service quality, customers will also benefit from improved transit times in many major port-to-port corridors and access to some of the world’s best connected ocean hubs.

“Teaming up with Maersk will help us to further boost the quality we deliver to our customers. Additionally, we will benefit from efficiency gains in our operations and joint efforts to further accelerate the decarbonization of our industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

“By entering this cooperation, we will be offering our customers a flexible ocean network that will be raising the bar for reliability in the industry. This will strengthen our integrated logistics offering and meet our customers’ needs,” added Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk.

Both companies are committed to the decarbonization of their fleets and have set the most ambitious decarbonization targets in the industry with Maersk aiming for net-zero in 2040 and Hapag-Lloyd in 2045.

As a consequence of joining this cooperation, Hapag-Lloyd will leave THE Alliance end of January 2025. In January 2023, Maersk and MSC announced that the 2M alliance will end in January 2025.

During 2024, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will carefully plan the transition from their current alliances to the new operational cooperation. Concurrently, service to customers will continue along existing agreements.

The newly-formed cooperation will cover seven trade areas: Asia; U.S. West Coast, Asia;  U.S. East Coast, Asia;  Middle East, Asia; Mediterranean, Asia; North Europe, Middle East – India; Europe and Transatlantic.

Offshore Shipping

Related Logistics News

© SASITHORN / Adobe Stock

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea
Source: Somaliland Government

Ethiopia Signs Pact to Use Somaliland's Red Sea Port
© EvrenKalinbacak / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Shipping Workarounds Add Costs, Delays for...
Capt. Abdulkareem Almessabi, Chairman of the Emirates Shipping Association. Image courtesy ESA

ESA, ICS host 'Shaping the Future of Shipping' Summit
© Dragoș Asaftei / Adobe Stock

Markets Spike Following Houthi Attacks on Shipping
© Image'in / Adobe Stock

Shippers Mask Positions, Weigh Options Amid Red Sea...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Houthi Attacks Expose China's Commercial Stakes in Red Sea

Video

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Logistics News

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

“This is not a decision against THE Alliance,” say Hapag-Lloyd Chief

“This is not a decision against THE Alliance,” say Hapag-Lloyd Chief

Product Tanker Scrapping Drops 82%

Product Tanker Scrapping Drops 82%

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Set Up Operational Cooperation

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Set Up Operational Cooperation

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News