Maersk Expands Operations at Jeddah Port

June 12, 2023

© MichaelVi / Adobe Stock
© MichaelVi / Adobe Stock

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the addition of AE12 and AE7 shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port by logistics giant Maersk.

With a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes 15 port calls at Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Tanjung Pelepas, Colombo, Tangier, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Felixstowe, London Gateway, Salalah, Khalifa, and Jebel Ali.

The AE12 service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships offering a 15,000-TEU capacity.

