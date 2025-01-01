Subscribe
Search

Maersk Asks Customers to Act Before Potential US Strike

January 1, 2025

© Anders / Adobe Stock
© Anders / Adobe Stock

Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has urged customers to pick up their laden containers and return the empty ones at the U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports before Jan. 15 to mitigate potential disruptions at the terminals on account of a strike.

"The conditional agreement on wages is set to expire on Jan. 15. If no agreement is reached by that date, a coast-wide strike on Jan. 16 is possible," according to an advisory on Maersk's website.

"The negotiations have had no new developments since our last communication," it said.

A strike would halt billions in trade and raise inflationary pressures while threatening the existing supply chains.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), a union with more than 45,000 members, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) in October had agreed to a wage deal of a 62% hike over six years, ending a three-day strike.

But a threat of another strike looms large if the parties fail to reach a consensus over the unresolved decisions related to automation and its future at U.S. ports.

According to a Bloomberg News report, talks over the issue of automation have not appeared to be advancing, and neither the ILA nor USMX have indicated plans to return to the negotiating table before mid-January.


(Reuters - Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Ports Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

A boxship transits the Panama Canal (c) Searagen / AdobeStock

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal
The port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Box Volume Finishing 2024 Strong
(c) Tanco

Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments
Bulk Carriers working cargo. (c) Darunrat / Adobestock

Baltic Index sees Fourth Consecutive Weekly Loss
The 'Mesabi Miner' at Cleveland (c) LCA

Great Lakes NOV Iron Ore Trade Dips
Germany's mosel river (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Lock Accident Closes Germany's Mosel River

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Maersk Asks Customers to Act Before Potential US Strike

Maersk Asks Customers to Act Before Potential US Strike

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

India's Mahindra logs 18% jump in Dec automobile sales to dealers on strong SUV demand
Russia lowers gas circulation via Ukraine to Europe on last day of expiring offer
Wizz Air says 40 airplanes to stay grounded through financial 2026 amidst engine troubles