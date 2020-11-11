28811 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2020

MacGregor Inks Deal to Supply LNG Bunker Barge Hose Handling Cranes

LNG Bunkering Barge currently under construction at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. Image: MacGregor/Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

LNG Bunkering Barge currently under construction at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. Image: MacGregor/Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

MacGregor received an order from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to supply two fixed boom cranes that will handle the hoses on a new 5,400 cubic meter capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge currently under construction and estimated to be delivered by the end of 2021.

The MacGregor Rapp HP63-13F cranes will handle the hoses that transfer LNG from the barge to the LNG-powered vessel during bunkering operations. The hoses will be 63 feet long and designed to handle 6,500 pounds at 42 feet and 1,000 pounds at 63 feet.

The ABS-classed barge will be 340 feet long overall, with a 66-foot beam and a depth of 32 feet, 10 inches. It will be fitted with four 1,350-cubic-meter IMO Type C tanks and utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The builder hosted a private ceremonial keel laying for the new barge,  to be named Clean Canaveral, on June 24, following several months of prefabrication work of its modular sections.

The barge will be homeported in Jacksonville, Fla. and operate as part of an articulated tug and barge unit (ATB) that initially runs along Florida’s east coast providing LNG bunkering solutions to NorthStar Midstream’s customers.

Related News

© Maksym Dragunov / Adobe Stock

Four New Dual-fuel Bulkers to Support U-Ming Charter Deal

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

GloFouling Crosses 12 Lead Partnerships

NYK Discusses Decarbonization Plan at ICEPAG 2020

 Pic: United States Navy

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine engineer cadet

● Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int