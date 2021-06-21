28885 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Lyttelton Port Company Orders Four Straddle Carriers

(Photo: Konecranes)

Lyttelton Port Company in Christchurch, New Zealand, has ordered four Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers to expand its straddle carrier fleet in response to growing business. The new machines will be delivered towards the end of 2021. This order was booked in Q1 2021.

Peter Kania, Head of Straddle Carrier Sales, Konecranes, said, “the Lyttelton Port Company is in the process of converting its entire straddle carrier fleet to Konecranes, being very satisfied with the technology and service it has received from us. We will do our very best to ensure this continues.”

The Lyttelton Port Company has successfully operated Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers since 2018. Simon Munt, General Manager Container Operations, Lyttelton Port Company, said: “We introduced the first Konecranes Noell straddle carrier to Lyttelton Port in 2018 and by the end of this year we will have 20 of these machines. The product, service and support from Konecranes is excellent.”

The straddle carriers on order are of the type N SC 644 E, diesel-electric machines that stack containers 1-over-3. The machines will be assembled and ready for operation 5-6 weeks after being delivered in October 2021. They will be the first straddle carriers operated in New Zealand equipped with diesel engines fulfilling EURO Stage V exhaust emission standards.

The straddle carriers will move containers between the terminal quayside, container yard and truck grids. They will stack containers up to 4-high in the container yard and handle incoming and outgoing container truck traffic.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

