Louisiana’s St. Bernard Port Report Confirms Strong Economic Impact

The St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District has recently completed an Economic Impact Assessment to determine how the port affects the economic activity of St. Bernard Parish.

The port’s Executive Director, Drew Heaphy, said: “The report highlights that more than 20% of the jobs located in St. Bernard stem from the Maritime and Industrial industry located at the St. Bernard facilities; something that we are proud to claim.”

The report was prepared by Faisal Mallum, Ph.D., of the University of New Orleans Transportation Institute, a research and education center supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This institute specializes in policy, planning, and transportation systems. Key points from the report include jobs, productivity, and the port’s contribution to gross regional product (GRP).

“Findings from the report state that the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District supports a substantial number of jobs and income. It directly provides 1,415 jobs and $183.2 million in output.”

The report continues, “Accounting for the ripple effects of port spending on suppliers and household expenditures, the overall impact is 2,267 jobs (indirect and induced), $201.7 million in labor income, $237.2 million in gross domestic product (GDP), and $332 million in total statewide output.”

The report provides a historical background, tables, and graphics to illustrate the port’s impact, and explains its role as one of the five major ports of Louisiana. The report highlights the port's regional and national significance, stating: “The port serves as a crucial component of America’s freight logistics, thereby enhancing the nation’s productivity in international commodity trade and improving competitiveness.”

The port has handled over 80.5 million tons of cargo over the past 10 years.

Throughout 2025, the port handled more than 6.6 million short tons of cargo, underscoring its continued role as a vital logistics hub along the Mississippi River. This total included a diverse mix of breakbulk and dry bulk commodities that support regional industry and global trade.

Metallic ores and minerals led all inbound commodities, accounting for more than 32 percent of total cargo activity. Grain- and feed-related shipments also played a significant role, representing approximately 15 percent of overall tonnage and reinforcing the port’s importance to the agricultural supply chain.

Marine traffic remained steady, with nearly 300 vessel calls recorded throughout the year. Chalmette Dock 2, Sections C through F, once again emerged as the port’s most active location, continuing a trend seen in previous years and reflecting consistent demand across its facilities.

A major milestone in 2025 was the completion of the Chalmette Slip reconstruction, a $38 million infrastructure investment that restores a critical access channel between the Mississippi River and local industrial facilities. Following a full demolition in 2020, the rehabilitated slip is now fully operational, supporting the movement of fuel, chemicals, grain, and other essential cargo. The project included the removal of aging dock sections and was commemorated with a dedication ceremony honoring the facility’s 119-year legacy and future role in regional commerce.



