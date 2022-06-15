LOGISTEC NamesTrudel VP and Corporate Controller

Montréal-based marine logistics company LOGISTEC Corporation announces it has appointed Dany Trudel, CPA, auditor, as Vice-President and Corporate Controller, as of May 9. He succeeds Carl Delisle, CPA, auditor, who is now the Chief Financial Officer.

Fluent in English, French and Spanish, Trudel has over 20 years of experience in the financial field and has led accounting teams at prominent interational companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Dany to our management team. Dany has worked with major international companies and has a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of business processes that will help propel LOGISTEC's future growth," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC.

"Dany's business acumen and strong leadership will drive a collaborative approach toward LOGISTEC's transformation, as we continue to grow," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer of LOGISTEC. "His extensive knowledge will benefit LOGISTEC as he has the ability to see opportunities from a unique perspective."