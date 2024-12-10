Lock Accident Closes Germany's Mosel River

The river Mosel in western Germany, an important route for grains and rapeseed shipments, has been closed to inland waterways shipping after an accident that damaged a lock, navigation authorities said.

A lock at Mueden south of Koblenz has been damaged after a vessel collision and repairs are likely to last until spring 2025, possibly around late March, the WSA agency said. The river will be closed to cargo shipping during this period.

Traders estimated that about 70 ships are blocked because of the damage, possibly causing delivery disruption.

The Mosel is an important route for grain and rapeseed shipments including to and from the French port of Metz, they said. It is also an important route for supplies to the steel industry.

"Some traders are seeking to transfer loads to road and rail transport but I fear some delivery disruption," one grain trader said.