Lindholm New CEO as Cruise Shipbuilding Major

Casimir Lindholm has been appointed CEO of Meyer Turku Oy as of May 2025. Lindholm is currently President and CEO of Cargotec Oyj, and he has a long professional career as CEO in different companies such as Eltel and Lemminkäinen.



Lindholm succeed Tim Meyer, who will join the Meyer Turku Oy Board of Directors in position of vice chair. This step is a part of a planned generational change, after Bernard Meyer handing over the chair position to Jaakko Eskola earlier this spring.



“In Casimir, we have found an exceptional leader with years of experience from various industries such as construction. I already have experience from successfully working together with him in a company majority owned by a family”, said Jaakko Eskola, Executive Chair of the Board for Meyer Turku Oy.



“I am honored to take on this role at Meyer Turku Oy. I look forward to working with the talented shipyard team to drive future success for the shipyard and the whole Finnish shipbuilding ecosystem”, says Casimir Lindholm.



The appointment of an external CEO marks an important step in the Meyer family’s role in the company’s governance structure. The increasing complexity of the business and products demands that they delegate their operational responsibilities to be able to dedicate more time to the strategy of the family companies.



"As Meyer Turku has made its way out of the global crises and is now standing on a solid financial foundation, we are happy to announce the next step in the development of our family company," said Tim Meyer. "In my role as vice chair, I will have more time to concentrate on the strategic development of the shipyard and our other family companies. Together with Jaakko Eskola, my main task will be to ensure Meyer Turku has a long-term competitive strategy with a continued focus on sustainability. Meyer Turku is very important to us, as the company is 100% owned by the family.

In the last 10 years, since the engagement of the Meyer family, Meyer Turku Oy has been operatively led first by Jan Meyer (2014-2020), then by Tim Meyer (2020-2025). The company turned profitable after the acquisition of STX, and from 2014 to 2025, the shipyard yearly turnover has quadrupled from roughly €500 million to €2 billion.

During the Meyer ownership, the shipyard has been able to deliver at least one large cruise ship each year. So far, the Meyer family has invested over €300 million in developing Meyer Turku. One of the largest milestones in the last 10 years was the delivery of the world’s most complex and efficient cruise ship Icon of the Seas in 2023. Image courtesy Meyer Turku Oy