Liebherr Equips Port Newark Container Terminal with Two New STS Cranes

November 18, 2024

(Credit: Liebherr)
Crane specialist Liebherr has delivered two ship-to-shore container (STS) cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT), boosting its capability to handle the next generation of ultra large container vessels.

Designed and manufactured at Liebherr’s Irish facility, the cranes are built to meet the specific demands of PNCT’s operations.

The delivery is part of PNCT's ongoing $500 million expansion, aimed at bolstering capacity at one of the busiest ports on the US East Coast.

These STS cranes feature an outreach of 226 ft (69 m) and a lift height over rail of 175 ft (53 m), making them ideally suited for handling larger vessels and boosting throughput.

Advanced features such as electronic anti-sway and laser anti-collision systems, have been implemented to ensure smooth, safe, and efficient crane operations.

“Our customizable designs and inhouse manufacturing allow us to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of each terminal. Liebherr has earned a reputation for high-quality engineering and is proud to continue to be a trusted partner to ports in the USA at a time when safety and security are paramount,” said Declan O’Sullivan, General Manager Sales at Liebherr Container Cranes.

“These new additions not only reinforce our capabilities but also positions us to handle the growing demands of global trade with confidence.”

“Our strategy is focused on creating a modern, efficient terminal, and these cranes are a pivotal part of that transformation. Liebherr’s crane design plays an essential role in our journey to becoming one of the most advanced ports on the East Coast,” added James Pelliccio, PNCT President.

Ports Marine Equipment Cranes Cranes & Material Handling

