Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg

January 5, 2023

(Photo: Liebherr)
(Photo: Liebherr)

Last week, Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock GmbH delivered a new LHM 800 High Rise mobile harbor crane to its customer Port Esbjerg.

The delivery took place shortly after an incident in the Kiel Canal, in which an LHM 600 ordered by Port Esbjerg was damaged while passing under the Holtenau High Bridge.

Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock GmbH said it sent service engineers and technical specialists to assess the situation on site and to assist with the recovery immediately after the incident. Every effort was made to deliver a replacement unit to Port Esbjerg as quickly as possible, the company said.

Following the early delivery of the LHM 800 High Rise, a new LHM 600 will also be delivered as soon as possible, Liebherr said.

The first LHM 800 for Port Esbjerg was delivered in 2019. It is the largest and most powerful mobile harbor crane in the Liebherr portfolio. The high-rise-version allows the customer to lift project cargo up to a height of 92 meters. In a special heavy-lift version, the LHM 800 can lift loads of up to 308 tonnes.

With the delivery of the second LHM 800, the Port of Esbjerg has seven Liebherr mobile harbor cranes in operation.

