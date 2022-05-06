28964 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, May 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 6, 2022

Lewis Named Partner in MidAtlantic Engineering

MidAtlantic Engineering Partners (MidAtlantic) named W. Stuart Lewis, P.E. as a partner in the firm. Photo courtesy MidAtlantic

MidAtlantic Engineering Partners (MidAtlantic) named W. Stuart Lewis, P.E. as a partner in the firm. Photo courtesy MidAtlantic

MidAtlantic Engineering Partners (MidAtlantic), a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, is pleased to announce that W. Stuart Lewis, P.E. is a partner in the firm.  Since joining MidAtlantic, he has successfully led the company’s Marine Services Division.  

Lewis joined MidAtlantic in February 2017, and since that time has developed and grown the Marine Services Division into a multi-disciplinary infrastructure group providing in-water and waterfront engineering and consulting services including dive services, structural design, permitting oversight, and inspections. Under his direction, the team has worked extensively throughout the northeast and across the United States and Puerto Rico in various industries for a multitude of clients ranging from on-call state and federal government contracts to port facilities for the Oil and Gas industry and more.

Lewis started his career with Hardesty and Hanover, later joining COWI North America where he climbed through the ranks from engineer-diver to project manager, before joining MidAtlantic.  He is a graduate of NYU School of Engineering, is a member of Tau Beta Pi, and is a licensed Professional Engineer and certified diver.  

Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport of Egypt attending the signing ceremony of the agreements between Red Sea Ports Authority, the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals Company, and AD Ports Group by (from right): Abdel Qader Darwish, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals Company; Mohamed Abdel Rahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Sea Ports Authority; and Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports to Develop Multi-purpose Terminals, Cruise Ship Berths Along Egypt’s Coastline

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● UAE

2nd Asst. Engineer

● N/A

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

QMED - Fireman

● Lake Michigan Carferry
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int