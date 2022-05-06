Lewis Named Partner in MidAtlantic Engineering

MidAtlantic Engineering Partners (MidAtlantic), a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, is pleased to announce that W. Stuart Lewis, P.E. is a partner in the firm. Since joining MidAtlantic, he has successfully led the company’s Marine Services Division.

Lewis joined MidAtlantic in February 2017, and since that time has developed and grown the Marine Services Division into a multi-disciplinary infrastructure group providing in-water and waterfront engineering and consulting services including dive services, structural design, permitting oversight, and inspections. Under his direction, the team has worked extensively throughout the northeast and across the United States and Puerto Rico in various industries for a multitude of clients ranging from on-call state and federal government contracts to port facilities for the Oil and Gas industry and more.

Lewis started his career with Hardesty and Hanover, later joining COWI North America where he climbed through the ranks from engineer-diver to project manager, before joining MidAtlantic. He is a graduate of NYU School of Engineering, is a member of Tau Beta Pi, and is a licensed Professional Engineer and certified diver.