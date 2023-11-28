ONE Launches West India North America (WIN) Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced a new West India North America (WIN) service which connects India’s west coast and the US east coast.

India has been playing an increasingly important role in world trade, with an export volume of approximately $453 billion for merchandise trade with an annual growth rate of 15% in 2022, according to World Trade Outlook and Statistics published by World Trade Organisation.

ONE India was established in 2018 and has since built a network of 25 offices with 410 employees by 2022. As of November 2023, ONE provides 22 weekly services which collectively covers 11 ports in India.

The new WIN service will offer a weekly route from Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Mundra to New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston. The service will also call at Damietta, Algeciras, Jeddah, which offers further connection to Mediterranean destinations in combination with other services.

The new service will be operated by a fleet of nine vessels, all of which are operated by ONE. The independent nature of the WIN will provide reliability and flexibility to our valued customers.

Apramapar Singh, General Manager of India Marketing in ONE India, said: "Hazira container terminal is a gateway to the industrially vibrant belt of South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Central India. The main commodities include fast moving consumer goods such as electronics, perishables such as foodstuff and retail goods including textile and apparel. Furthermore, chemical moving between these two countries will benefit from the direct and increased capacity. ONE’s new WIN will provide customers in this region with a fast and direct service to meet their needs for on-time delivery to and from North America."

Service rotation

Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim

Commencement of service will be May 2024.



